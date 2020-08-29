Howzat for a surprise as cricketers form guard of honour for wedding couple

Charlie Fox-Davies and Madeline Cunningham were married at Worfield Church on Saturday – and the Worfield Cricket Club 1st XI formed a guard of honour as they left the church.

Worfield 1st XI captain Will Cook said the players wanted to do something for the couple who had their plans ruined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Charlie has done such a lot for the club and we knew how upset Maddie had been when they had several wedding days called off,” said Will.

"To be at the church Worfield CC requested an hour’s delay to the scheduled start of their Premier Division home game against Newport."

Will said he was grateful for the cooperation and support of the visiting team.

He added: “It was very kind of Newport Cricket Club and the two umpires, Bob Hesketh and Ken Price, to agree to a later start and we were also thankful for the support of the Shropshire County Cricket League in agreeing to sanction the change.”

As Mr and Mrs Fox-Davies were enjoying a reception at Swancote Farm, Worfield’s cricketers were involved in a thrilling game at Davenport Park, winning by one run off the last ball.