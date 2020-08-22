High Sheriff of Shropshire praises Bridgnorth for 'alive and visible' community spirit in pandemic aftermath

Dean Harris visited Bridgnorth to tour the town and view some of its thriving attractions and venues on Thursday.

She will be visiting 16 communities across Shropshire over a two-month period in a bid to highlight the individuals, charities and businesses there – especially those who have worked hard within their area during lockdown.

Bridgnorth was first on the agenda, with the mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, taking Mrs Harris on a whistle-stop tour of the town, visiting various businesses and attractions.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Mrs Harris, the Queen's Shropshire representative, said: "Bridgnorth is not only a lovely town, but more importantly the community spirit is very much alive and visible. All of the people I met were so dedicated to their causes and the town, and were very proactive and proud.

“The town council and the mayor were very in touch with the community and approachable to people as we went round, and they looked after me so well during the very well organised day.

“This was the first of 16 visits for me in the coming months, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of Shropshire has on offer.”

The day included meeting council staff, volunteers from Sporting Bridgnorth, the town’s poppy crafting group and the League of Friend of Bridgnorth Hospital, as well as retailers including the owners of Peepo Pizza, Urban Angel and Blooms who spoke to Dean about their experiences of reopening after the coronavirus lockdown. A new business, The Royle, was also paid a visit.

Dean also met Rev Simon Cawdell from St Mary’s Church and representatives from the mayor’s charities, Bridgnorth Community Trust and Innage Lane Day Services, as well as taking a ride on Bridgnorth Cliff Railway and a walk around Castle Gardens, where they were treated to tea and cake from the Vintage Caravan.