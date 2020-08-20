Shropshire High Sheriff visits Bridgnorth

Dean Harris was due to make one of her first stops in Bridgnorth at Peepo restaurant to speak with Phil Jeffrey and discuss how the business has been able to operate throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen's county representative was also set to visit Urban Angel ladies' clothing store on High Street, which suffered a forced closure in the height of lockdown but has now reopened, trading with new health and safety measures in place.

Dean Harris, the High Sheriff of Shropshire and the Mayor of Bridgnorth Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight with railway manager Karl Braden and railway operator Tom Burgoyne

Some of the town’s jewels in the crown were also viewed, including Northgate, the town hall and the castle grounds.

The newly-refurbished Royale pub, Blooms of Bridgnorth, the Cliff Railway and d’Arcy’s Cafe were also due a visit.

At the railway, which is the oldest of its kind in the UK, Mrs Harris was welcomed along with the mayor Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight by general manager Karl Braden, who escorted them around the site and introduced them to the driver on duty, Tom Burgoyne.

Safety measures put in place to protect staff and passengers were also a focus at the railway, with members highlighting the need to wear face masks on public transport.

Dean Harris, the High Sheriff of Shropshire and the Mayor of Bridgnorth Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight looking at various areas of the Cliff Railway top station

Malvern Tipping, owner of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, said: "I am delighted that the general manager was able to welcome Kirstie Hurst-Knight and Mrs Harris to the cliff railway. The cliff railway is an icon which our colleagues at the town council like to show off to visitors. My family and I, together with our staff, our very proud to assist in that end.

“Moreover, I am very pleased the High Sheriff and the mayor set out to highlight the importance of mask wearing on the cliff railway and indeed all forms of public transport while the community is still under threat from Covid-19.

"This is something we must take very seriously. We have had a small, but sometimes intimidating, minority who think the face mask rules do not apply to them. I am very grateful to the High Sheriff and the mayor for sending out such a powerful message about the need for face mask wearing. It is our civic duty and our moral obligation to adhere to government regulations and guidance in this respect.”

The work of organisations such as the Royal British Legion, Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends, Sporting Bridgnorth, Bridgnorth Food Bank and Innage Lane Day Care Services were also highlighted during the High Sheriff’s visit.