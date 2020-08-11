Menu

Advertising

Shropshire funeral for Wolves FA Cup-winning hero

Bridgnorth | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A Wolverhampton Wanderers cup-winning hero who hailed from Shropshire will be laid to rest this week.

Wolves stalwart Gerry Harris (right) with his teammates showing off the 1960 FA Cup

Gerry Harris, who died in July aged 84, was born in Claverley. He grew up to develop a reputation as a tough left-back and played 270 games for Wolves in the 1950s and 60s, playing a role in Stan Cullis’ double league title-winning sides of 1957/58 and 1958/59.

Harris was also a prominent member of the Wolves team which lifted the 1960 FA Cup, as well as appearing in every European Cup game in the club’s history.

He also won four England under-23 caps.

After leaving Wolves in 1966 following a decade in the first-team, Harris played 15 times for Walsall, before injury ended his career.

Following his retirement from professional football, he spent time captaining Bridgnorth Town Football Club and the Bridgnorth-based Bylet bowls team.

Harris remained a keen Wolves fan and the club paid tribute to him after his death, saying he "gave his all" to the club in his 13 years at Molineux.

His funeral will take place in Claverley at 2.30pm this Friday, August 14.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News Football Sport Wolves

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News