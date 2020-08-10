Community Sports Day set for Bridgnorth

Sporting Bridgnorth is preparing for live music, food, drink, entertainment and a range of sports activities at the Edgar Davies ground in Low Town.

With a date yet to be confirmed for later this year, the event will give members of the public a chance to try dozens of different clubs and support budding coaches in their development.

Sporting Bridgnorth formed following the closure of the town's award-winning athletics club with the aim of preventing any other group in the town from folding.

The group is also actively engaging with Shropshire Council's Local Plan to ensure residents have access to sporting facilities.

Bridgnorth Town Councillor Geoff Davies, chairman of Sporting Bridgnorth and Castle ward representative, said: "Sporting Bridgnorth is advancing steadily, if slowly, to help represent the towns sporting clubs in various areas of activity.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has restricted our meetings, and while recent get-togethers have been conducted electronically, our next meeting is a socially spaced meet next month in open air.

"The organisation is active with the proposed community sports development at Bandon Lane, in conjunction with the Rugby Club, and is also actively consulting on future proposed developments at either Tasley or Stanmore, near to Bridgnorth.

Members of Sporting Bridgnorth at Bridgnorth Rugby Club. Front groups: Bridgnorth Netball, Frances Callaghan 13, Daisy Brassington 13, Evie Payton 13. In the boat is Bridgnorth Canoe Club, Debra Lowe and Simon Turner. Alongside them is member of Bridgnorth Cricket Club Matt Martin with AFC Bridgnorth Spartans Leila Bluck, 7, Callum Gwinnett, 13 and Cameron Bluck, 12

"There also is a Community Sports Day planned later in the year, on the Edgar Davies ground in Low Town.

"This day will enable young people to experience all sports in a friendly, encouraging, atmosphere, with the aim of recruiting players for all clubs and also engage many of our young people to the joys of various sports with its many personal and community benefits.

"It should also help support budding coaches, and assist in their development."

Sporting Bridgnorth has a committee of nine members and a growing list of about 50 sports administrators, coaches, volunteers and participants from about 20 different clubs from around the town.

Sean Powell, of Bridgnorth Boxing Academy, said: "We wanted to come together and make sure sport is sustainable in Bridgnorth.

"Working with various partners, we want to lift the hopes of the town following the coronavirus pandemic by supporting our sports clubs and giving the public a chance to get involved.

"We're also looking at getting local businesses involved to help get them back on their feet."

For more information or to get involved with Sporting Bridgnorth and its Community Sports Day, contact Sean at bridgnorthboxingacademy@outlook.com