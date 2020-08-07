Delight as Digby to have life-saving surgery after £3,400 funds raised

The 14-week-old collie cross-breed was brought into Bridgnorth Veterinary Centre three weeks ago with a congenital heart condition to be put down.

But following expert advice, the vets in Whitburn Street launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for life-saving surgery.

The target of £3,400 has been surpassed and the operation is set to take place later this month.

The surgery will aim to treat Digby's patent ductus arteriosus (PDA).

In a normal heart, blood will be pumped out of the right side of the heart to the lungs to pick up oxygen.

Before birth the ductus arteriosus plays a very important role; due to the lungs not yet working it diverts the blood. Before the puppy is born the ductus steriosus should completely closed so that the blood can be redirected to the lungs before returning back to the heart.

In some cases such as Digby’s, the closure of the ductus steriosus fails or is incomplete leaving it patent and specialist veterinary surgery intervention is required to close the PDA as soon as possible before irreparable damage to the heart muscle is suffered.

The surgery will involve a specialist cardiology surgeon using a device and a catheter through an artery in the leg.

The vets said it was "overwhelmed" by the public's generosity and thanked all those who contributed towards the fund.