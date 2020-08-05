'Goodbye, Mr Chips': Chip shop legend Fred dies

Fred Turner, 92, from Claverley, passed away on July 25 at Bradeney Nursing Home in Worfield, near Bridgnorth.

Former Navy man Fred was popular in both Shropshire and Wolverhampton, where his spent most of his working life running chip shops with wife Clare.

Son Andrew said: "Unfortunately, it really is Goodbye, Mr Chips, as my father sadly passed away. He is survived by mother Clare and myself.

"Dad retired in 1988 and spent the rest of his life living in Claverley and going on holiday with my mum, friends and family.

"My dad was born in Low Hill, Wolverhampton, and joined the Royal Navy 1946. In the early 1950s my dad opened his first shop in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, with my mum.

"One of his many customers at that time was one William Ambrose Wright, better known as Billy Wright - the Wolves and England captain. He used to come in for fish and chips for him and his landlady after an evening at the pictures. How things have changed.

"Dad then sold that business and opened up in Worcester Street where he stayed for 36 years."

Fred's funeral will be held at Gornal Wood Crematorium on August 11, but due to current restrictions the funeral will be by invite only.