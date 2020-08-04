Tennis club's pristine new greens well-used on successful open day

The courts at the Claverley Tennis Club were relaid and the club marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting by the longest-serving member.

People of all ages dropped in for the socially-distanced event at the weekend, intended to boost membership, particularly amongst young people.

The first order of business was the cutting of the ribbon and a speech by longest-serving member Norah Glass.

Norah Glass was presented with flowers by chairman Dan Price

Club secretary Karen Rouwenhorst said: "We had been saving up before Covid-19, doing various events to raise money to have the new courts this year.

"What we thought was a good idea was to have an open day for all members to just celebrate our new courts.

"We also wanted to encourage some new membership, we wanted to especially encourage more little people to join."

The club's regular coach Steve Parker was on hand throughout the day to help and was also joined by guest coach Nigel Hunter.

"It was extremely successful in that the weather was very kind to us. The number of little people that we had arrive was amazing.

"What came through strongly was that we have a very, very friendly atmosphere at the club. We're a small village, we tend to retain people."

The committee were happy to see many young people come along on the open day

Membership prices were cut for the duration of the day and a number of people showed their interest.

"Our next project is to replace our lights."

Karen also said that she was proud of how the club's small committee pulled together to get the event on safely. Volunteers scrubbed the club from top to bottom to make it hygienic before the big day.

The club has existed since 1964, when a group of tennis-lovers raised money and gave from their own pockets to procure courts and a club house.

Learn more about the club and get in touch at claverleytennis.co.uk/.