First day of controversial Bridgnorth High Street closure a success, claims business expert

Sally Themans said while a couple of shops reported a quieter trade compared to the previous Saturday, the majority had a successful day operating with new restrictions.

The closure, which consists of High Street being shut from 5am every Saturday to allow for easier social distancing while the weekly market runs, is due to last up to another three weeks, Shropshire Council said. The plan initially split opinion, with Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce claiming the reduced parking and access would have a ‘devastating effect on already struggling businesses’.

But Mrs Themans, who runs Love Bridgnorth, a community campaign promoting retailers and tourism, was asked to undertake a study which found 93.6 per cent of the 47 traders surveyed were in favour of closing High Street between 9.30am to 3pm.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of anecdotal evidence and it does vary depending on the sort of business in question. One retailer said she had doubled her sales from the previous Saturday. One or two said they were quiet but the overwhelming majority said they had very good days both through the tills and with what customers were saying – they had stayed away before and now they’ve returned.

“When the closure was first announced it became very apparent that a lot of retailers felt, given the pandemic, this was going to be a good thing.

“Many had said customers felt unsafe and I myself had been in the high street the week before and it was too busy. People were brushing past you and entrances to shops were very congested.

“Retailers were saying it was a good idea, which was very contrary to the chamber of commerce, which is why I was urged to set up a survey and the results are quite pressing.

“There was an overwhelming desire to have this in place even among the eight traders surveyed who are part of the chamber of commerce – which made up 30 per cent of the study.”

Advertising

The latest development comes after Shropshire Council said the temporary closure would last up to four weeks in total.

Steve Brown, interim assistant director of infrastructure and communities at Shropshire Council, said: “We envisage this closure taking place on Saturdays for no more than three to four weeks while the necessary arrangements are made to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines and allow for safe shopping and trading in Bridgnorth.

“There are no plans to make this a permanent feature, however it is a necessary response to the current Covid-19 advice from Public Health England and the government.”