Shropshire mechanics continue work on rare Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Bulldog, which is receiving a full nut and bolt restoration at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth, is set to be completed in just over a year’s time.

The restoration teams at the garage on Stanmore Business Park are back on track after emerging from the pandemic and having stripped the vehicle down, are now putting it back together.

Nigel Woodward, managing director at CMC, said: “We are working to a specific plan which has seen us disassemble the car and we are now in the process of putting it back together piece by piece, repairing and refurbishing the vehicle as we go.

“There is an exacting plan which is reviewed every month with project leader, Richard Gauntlett, who is acting on behalf of the owner. At that meeting we review progress, discuss our plans for the next month and take the next set of photographs which will give a record of the car and will be included in a book being written by Simon de Burton about the history of the car and the restoration process.”

The car is now being put back together piece by piece

Simon added: “Looking over the Bulldog at CMC for the first time was a slightly surreal experience – it was as though the mythical car that I had seen and heard of fleetingly as a teenager had suddenly returned to Earth.

“I feel extremely privileged to have been asked to document its restoration, both because of the Bulldog’s fascinating history and because it will enable me to follow the rebuild process from start to finish.

“From what we have seen of CMC’s work on the Bulldog so far, it is clearly going to emerge as the fabulous, beautifully engineered 200mph hypercar that William Towns intended it to be.”

David Barzilay, a director at CMC who is responsible for the firm’s public relations, said: “The car is starting to give up its secrets, including pieces of original carpet with the trimmers' notes written on the back, and the original engineering fixes marked up for correction on the frame.

"This is giving us a great insight into the car and how it was built.

“It’s a fantastic team effort and a great challenge that everyone in the firm is engaging in.”