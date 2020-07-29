Road between Broseley and Bridgnorth to be shut for up to two weeks

The B4373 connecting Broseley and Bridgnorth will be closed from Monday, August 10, for essential repairs to the Dean's Culvert which carries the B4373 over the Dean Brook near Broseley.

A full 24-hour road closure will be required from August 10 for two weeks, and the remainder of the work will be carried out under temporary traffic lights.

Access over the structure for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists, and access to properties within the closure, will remain available throughout the works.

The work will be undertaken by Terra Solutions Ltd, with supervision by Shropshire Council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that this road closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Simon Harris, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways and transport, and county councillor for Broseley, said: “I know that these repairs and improvements to our road network are essential: this is a main road between Bridgnorth and Broseley, it will mean an inconvenience, but I hope the public will understand and bear with us.”

David Turner, county councillor for Much Wenlock, said: “Hopefully local residents will understand the importance of this scheme, which is being carried out during the school holidays to minimise inconvenience. Nonetheless, there will be some disruption to journeys and I’d urge local residents to factor in sufficient time for a longer journey during this period.”

Christian Lea, a local Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, said: “The closure of the B4373 Bridgnorth to Broseley road will obviously cause local residents some inconvenience having to take the diversion route. Repairs being carried out to Dean’s Culvert are essential though, and every effort will be made to get the work completed as soon as possible and the road reopened.”