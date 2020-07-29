Fundraising Bridgnorth grandparents inspire teacher to ride 100-mile challenge

Bex Arch is the granddaughter of Hope House ambassador Ken Arch MBE, from Bridgnorth, and his late wife Pam, who for more than 20 years raised thousands for the hospice – funding everything from medical equipment to a new play farm for the children.

The couple were also responsible for setting up the Bridgnorth Friends fundraising group which itself raised in the region of £100,000 through holding various events, from chocolate tombola’s to garden parties.

Ken also represents Hope House across the county and is well known for giving talks about Hope House and his other passion, fuchsias.

Ken Arch

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2015 for his voluntary work and services to charity.

Inspired by her grandparents, Bex, 24, from Chiswick, will be taking part in the Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge around the London and Surrey area.

“Hope House has always been in my life and my granddad has always encouraged myself and my sister to get involved and take part in fundraising since we were young,” said Bex.

“I was initially going to do the 100 miles in the Prudential RideLondon, but as that has now been cancelled due to Covid-19 I have decided to draw up my own 100-mile route.

“Cycling is something I enjoy, but I haven’t done anything anywhere near as far as 100 miles in one go, so it’s going to be quite tough.”

Bex has a target of raising £500.

To donate to her cause, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BexArch

People can sign up for the virtual cycle challenge, which has limited places, at hopehouse.org.uk/Event/cycle-100-miles-in-august