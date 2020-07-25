Controversial Bridgnorth High Street closure to last up to four Saturdays

From today the road will be closed to cars to allow for easier social distancing while the weekly market takes place.

The proposal, enforced by Shropshire Council, has split opinion throughout the town, with some business owners claiming it will affect trade, while others welcome the move to encourage visitors.

Steve Brown, interim assistant director of infrastructure and communities at Shropshire Council, said: "We envisage this closure taking place on Saturdays for no more than three to four weeks while the necessary arrangements are made to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines and allow for safe shopping and trading in Bridgnorth.

"There are no plans to make this a permanent feature, however it is a necessary response to the current Covid-19 advice from Public Health England and the government."

The no entry at the junction of High Street and Cartway is to be suspended during this closure.

Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Whilst we do appreciate that this necessary closure will inconvenience some residents, shoppers and businesses, our priority must be the safety of the public.

"Shropshire Council highways and public protection staff will be on site on Saturday and will of course do what they can to minimise disruption whilst ensuring that the market is laid out in a way that allows safe access to the market stalls and surrounding residential and business premises.

"We appreciate the cooperation of members of the public, market traders and other businesses during this time."

This comes after the town's chamber of commerce said the move would be "devastating" for already struggling traders recovering from coronavirus closures.

Meanwhile, other businesses such as Bridgnorth Cliff Railway have said the "prudent" decision will encourage shoppers and visitors to the town.