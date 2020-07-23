Bridgnorth youngster chops lockdown locks for charity

Darcey Hartland had been used to wearing her hair waist length, but had 24 inches taken off while raising £1,855 for the Little Princess Trust.

The 13-year-old had spent more than four years growing it before Lucy Emma James-Owen from Regis Hair Salon manned the shears and got to work.

Darcey Hartland raised more than £1,800

Darcey, who attends Oldbury Wells School and has played for Bridgnorth Junior Football Team as a goalkeeper since she was eight years old, has provided at least three wigs for the charity through her fundraising efforts.

Her mother Tracey said: "Darcey's hair, which was in total 2ft 7inch in length before being cut, is now on its way to the Little Princess Trust.

"The hair will be used to make a wig or wigs for a child or young adult who has lost their hair due to cancer or other illness.

"Each wig costs £550 to make and with the generosity from all the kind donations we will be able to fund three wigs and an additional £195 towards a fourth.

Darcey Hartland raised more than £1,800

Advertising

"Darcey is so pleased she’s been able to support the Little Princess Trust and the children/young adults who may benefit from her charitable event."

Tracey added: "One last thing, Darcey loves her new style and thanks you all for your kindness and very generous support. She really appreciates everyone's help – the generosity of people in support of the event has been amazing."

The Little Princess Trust has been helping children and young people since 2006, providing free real hair wigs to those in need, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Using a trusted network of salons, wigs are fitted at an approved site and are matched as closely as possible to the natural hair colour. As real hair is used, the wig can be cut, curled, or straightened to match an original look or to create a new style.

The charity also uses donations to support the development of less aggressive cancer treatments. In 2016 the trust began funding academics and organisations involved in researching the causes of paediatric cancer.