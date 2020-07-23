Advertising
Bonfire with household waste near Bridgnorth prompts firefighter visit
Firefighters had to tackle a bonfire containing household waste and gave a homeowner advice.
Members of the public reported a fire at the small settlement of Rudge Heath, near Bridgnorth, soon after 10pm on Wednesday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service officers from the Bridgnorth station attended.
A statement from the fire service said: "This was a large bonfire containing household waste which has been reduced to a manageable size by fire service personnel using one extended hose reel jet.
"Advice has been given to the owner."
