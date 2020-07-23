Bonfire with household waste near Bridgnorth prompts firefighter visit

Members of the public reported a fire at the small settlement of Rudge Heath, near Bridgnorth, soon after 10pm on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service officers from the Bridgnorth station attended.

A statement from the fire service said: "This was a large bonfire containing household waste which has been reduced to a manageable size by fire service personnel using one extended hose reel jet.

"Advice has been given to the owner."