Bonfire with household waste near Bridgnorth prompts firefighter visit

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Firefighters had to tackle a bonfire containing household waste and gave a homeowner advice.

Members of the public reported a fire at the small settlement of Rudge Heath, near Bridgnorth, soon after 10pm on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service officers from the Bridgnorth station attended.

A statement from the fire service said: "This was a large bonfire containing household waste which has been reduced to a manageable size by fire service personnel using one extended hose reel jet.

"Advice has been given to the owner."

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

