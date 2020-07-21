Nearly £2,000 raised in memory of coronavirus victim Patrick

Patrick Tighe, 45, died at the end of March after contracting the illness, just 22 months after having life-saving surgery for cancer.

His wife Louise issued a heartfelt plea for people to stay indoors and follow government advice shortly after he died, and people have thrown their weight behind a campaign sharing her sentiments.

Bridgnorth printing company AMD Solutions launched began printing t-shirts with the message "Stay Home, Stay Safe". They were quickly snapped up, with proceeds raised going to the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends.

More donations were made to the hospital in Patrick's name from his friends, family and kind-hearted members of the public, raised a total for the cause of £1,918.

Louise is hoping for the cash to be spent on tablet devices for patients to use at the hospital when they're stuck isolated on a ward. However, the money could potentially be used for a new defibrillator.

Paula Tristham, acting chair of the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends trustees, said: "It would be so patients can see family or friends. Louise is keen on the idea of having tablets because it's very personal to her. When Patrick was so ill in ITU she was unable to see him. She managed to speak with him for a couple of minutes before he was put on a ventilator, but other than that she never saw him at all.

"We have to make sure the IT can get them installed. Louise just wants people to benefit from the money we've raised. Patrick and Louise have supported the League of Friends for many years and I think she has plans for raising money in the future.

"We're just grateful. Whatever the money is used for, it will be something to remember Patrick by. We want to put up a plaque to acknowledge why the money was spent and who it was in memory of."