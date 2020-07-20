Advertising
Rubbish fire at Bridgnorth Aluminium
Rubbish caught fire at a metal plant in Bridgnorth.
The incident took place at Bridgnorth Aluminium on Stourbridge Road shortly before 11.30pm yesterday.
It involved rubbish at the back of a pre-heat furnace and fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish it.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Firefighters had dealt with incident by midnight.
