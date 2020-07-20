Menu

Rubbish fire at Bridgnorth Aluminium

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Rubbish caught fire at a metal plant in Bridgnorth.

The incident took place at Bridgnorth Aluminium on Stourbridge Road shortly before 11.30pm yesterday.

It involved rubbish at the back of a pre-heat furnace and fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish it.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters had dealt with incident by midnight.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

