Rubbish fire at Bridgnorth Aluminium

The incident took place at Bridgnorth Aluminium on Stourbridge Road shortly before 11.30pm yesterday.

It involved rubbish at the back of a pre-heat furnace and fire crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish it.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters had dealt with incident by midnight.