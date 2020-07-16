Children across Shropshire can sign up for 'silly squad' reading challenge

The books challenge is aimed at primary school aged children and encourages them to keep reading over the summer holidays.

This year the theme is silly squad and is all about funny books, happiness and having a laugh with characters created by award-winning children’s author and illustrator Laura Ellen Anderson.

The challenge this year has moved online and, as always, it is free to sign up.

Participants will need the email address and permission of a parent or carer to register and set up their reading profile.

Children can set their own reading goal, rate and review their books and unlock activities and rewards as they progress.

When their reading goal is reached they can download and print a certificate.

The website also features video content, games, quizzes, digital and downloadable activities to get children excited about taking part in the challenge at home.

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council's portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: "It is wonderful that the summer reading challenge is still running even when so much of normality has been disrupted this year.

“So many children love taking part in the challenge and I am sure this year’s will be as fun and exciting as ever, even if it’s a little different.”

The silly squad summer reading challenge runs until September 12.

Visit summerreadingchallenge.org.uk