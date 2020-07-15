Latest addition to Bridgnorth Art Trail ready to install

Artist Amy Higgins, who runs Bridgnorth-based Painting & Decorating by Amy, painted the locomotive to be part of Bridgnorth Art Trail this summer having been commissioned by the Freemen of Bridgnorth.

The existing trail of 12 locomotives is free to use and the newest statue will be placed in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle.

It comes as route organisers hope to attract school children and tourists throughout the summer period.

Amy, 28, who has been in the art industry for 11 years, said: "I started designing when I left school and did an apprenticeship for it before eventually starting up my own business.

"I've had two children in the meantime which has meant work has been off and on, but now they're back at school I've been getting very busy and things are going great.

"I created a mural in my daughter's bedroom of marching men which the Freemen saw and liked the design.

"I had quite a few meetings with Robert from the Freemen and we came up with the idea and planned it together to go in the entrance of the castle."

Robert Davies, who selected Amy on behalf of the Freeman to paint the statue, said: "The Freemen of Bridgnorth, many of whom are direct descendants of the founders of Bridgnorth, are pleased to sponsor the latest train statue for the Bridgnorth Art Trail, painted by local artist Amy Higgins and to be placed in the Castle Grounds."

Chairman of Bridgnorth Art Trail, councillor Julia Buckley, who also represents East ward, welcomed the new statue, which aims to refresh the existing trail and offer something new for the summer.

She said: "This is a beautiful addition to our art trail – we are absolutely delighted with Amy's design for the Freemen and can't wait to share it with trail goers.

"It's the perfect time for families, visitors and locals to get out and about for some fresh air, fabulous views, history and art by following our art trail.

"Our statue art trail is open 365 days a year and it's completely free.

"Of course, being in the open air with your own free map or downloaded app, it's the perfect socially distanced activity to entertain the family this summer whilst staying safe in Bridgnorth."

Free trail maps can be collected from various shops and cafes in the town, as well as the library and visitor information centre, or accessed via bridgnorth-art-trail.org.uk/