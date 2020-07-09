Bridgnorth school hires security firm to stop large night gatherings on playing field

Bridgnorth Endowed School said it is taking "decisive action" to stop large numbers of young people from breaking social distancing rules and congregating on Friars Playing Fields.

Following reports of concern from residents living in close proximity to the area, the school has enlisted the service of Taybar Security to carry out regular patrols and attend individual disturbances.

In recent weeks the school-owned sports field off Bramble Ridge has become a target for large gatherings in light of lockdown restrictions, a common problem that has arisen in many parks and open spaces across the country.

Sue Underhill, school spokeswoman, said: "Although resources are limited, we’re doing everything we can to resolve the situation.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve taken proactive measures by organising after-hours security patrols and call outs to politely ask people to move on.

“We understand that it’s been a very difficult time for everyone and our aim has been to give local residents peace of mind, without having to take a heavy-handed approach.”

Although social restrictions are now being relaxed, the school plans to continue with the extra security for the foreseeable future.

This comes two weeks after drug taking, fire starting and seat smashing at the Crown Meadow football ground.

AFC Bridgnorth appealed to the community to make sure their youngsters were behaving sensibly following reports of vandalism "on a daily basis".

Members spoke of their "distraught emotions" following the incidents, which the club said involved teenagers trespassing and using dugouts to take drugs at night.

Youths were also starting fires and smashing spectator seating on the main stand.

Volunteers were forced to repair holes created to gain access to the Crown Meadow ground from behind the main stand, and highlighted the hours of work taken to ensure the community has usable sporting facilities.