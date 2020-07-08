Eyesore railings in Bridgnorth 'weeks away from replacement'

Christian Lea said getting the railings replaced at the junction between St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road has been a "frustrating" task, but confirmed a replacement has finally been ordered.

Councillor Lea, who represents Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts on Shropshire Council, added that fellow county councillor William Parr had also been rallying for the work to be done, but that a change in contractors and lengthy price quotations have delayed the process.

The area around the red temporary barriers, which now feature as a permanent fixture on Google Street View, was cleared and tidied by Kier last week in preparation for the repairs.

A Google Street View image captured in July 2018 shows the barriers in place

Residents had initially reported the damage taking place in 2015, but councillor Lea said the incident occurred in June 2017.

Councillor Lea said after meeting with Shropshire Council's highways manager Graham Downes, executive director of place Mark Barrow and highways & transport portfolio holder Steve Davenport, the replacement work is imminent.

He added: "The entrance to St John’s Street is the main gateway into Bridgnorth from Low Town and the temporary barriers that have been in situ for three years now have not given a positive impression for anyone visiting Bridgnorth.

"Local residents have been continually raising their concerns with myself and councillor William Parr over the amount of time that it has been taking to get these railings replaced.

"At long last, I am pleased to report that things are moving forward and hopefully, the new railings will be installed in the next few weeks.”

The latest development comes after residents raised their concern over the time it had taken for the repairs to be done.

Residents raised their concern before contractors came to tidy the area. Photo: Geoffrey Hughes-Hubbold

At the annual meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council in March 2018, Shropshire Council said the railings would be replaced by the end of June 2018, but work was stunted when the authority's highways contract with Ringway came to an end later that month.

Wellmeadow resident Lesley Dagnall said cars have been using the space to park, which had made a "dangerous corner even more dangerous".

She also highlighted the importance of creating a safe and welcoming place for visitors as Low Town reopens for business following the ease of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.