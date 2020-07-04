Students near Bridgnorth create triple-decker cake to celebrate NHS

Students from Kinlet Church of England Primary School, south of Highley, each designed cardboard decorations before putting them together to make a colourful, three-tier cake ahead of celebrations on Sunday.

The tribute is the latest show of appreciation for the NHS and its health workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

Anita Raymond, headteacher, said the cake was made at the school, which has been able to welcome back all of its students.

All pupils at Kinlet Primary School contributed towards making the cardboard cake

"We are fortunate enough to have a large site and have been able to invite all pupils back to school safely," she said.

All year groups contributed towards the cake to celebrate 72 years since the NHS was first established.

This comes as scores of other businesses, community groups and organisations are set to pay tribute to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating the work of the NHS.

A national moment of silence is set to take place today to remember those who have died or been affected as a result of the pandemic, followed by one final clap for carers on Sunday.