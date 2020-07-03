'Eyesore' barriers damaged in 2015 Bridgnorth smash set to be repaired five years later following resident concern

Almost half a decade after the incident at the junction between St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road, Shropshire Council said the work will be done "hopefully quite quickly".

The black metal railing was damaged during a road traffic collision in 2015 and temporary red barriers have since taken its place.

But concern has been raised over the length of time the repair has taken, with residents highlighting minutes from a council meeting in 2019 which states the issue was set to be fixed in June 2018.

Public minutes from a Bridgnorth Town Council meeting in 2019 show plans had been made to repair the barrier by the end of June 2018

Lesley Dagnall, of Wellmeadow, is one of the residents to have expressed concern over the structure's safety and appearance – having similarly done so when repairs to a set of steps in the town took more than a year and a half.

She said it was "becoming a joke" that she had been forced to highlight delays for a second time.

"It's exactly what we had with the Wellmeadow steps," she said. "Why do we have to go onto social media to try and shame the council into doing things?

"It's approximately five years since the road traffic collision took place.

"We've now got the challenge of getting people back into Low Town following lockdown and it's an eyesore and it's dangerous."

In a letter responding to residents' concern, Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting said officers had been informed and the work would be completed "hopefully quite quickly".

Contractors could be seen at the site yesterday, believed to have been preparing the area for imminent repairs.

"Five years is becoming a joke," Lesley added.

"I understand current issues with a lack of funds and other issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis, but we didn't have those issues five years ago.

"It shouldn't have to come down to someone like me to take action, we have town and county councillors that should be addressing these problems."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.