Bridgnorth health workers raise more than £3,000 for Severn Hospice

Health workers took on the fundraiser to cover the significant distance in two weeks to represent the 3,000-plus families the hospice helps every year.

Staff could complete the distance by walking, running or riding.

With an initial fundraising target of £3,000, the team had raised nearly £8,000 as of Wednesday.

The team's JustGiving page said: "We at Bridgnorth Medical Practice want to raise awareness of, and support, the fantastic and vital work that Severn Hospice do in supporting not only our own patients, but everyone in the Shropshire area.

"During these difficult and unprecedented times the charitable donations the hospice relies on have significantly reduced, as they are unable to open their shops or host their charity events.

"We would like to do our little bit in trying to help fill some of this void."

The fundraising idea came from Dr Thomas Kwan, a GP at the practice in Northgate Health Centre.

The page added: "To represent the 3,000 families that the hospice helps every year, the members of the medical practice are spending two weeks covering 3,000 kilometres by either walking, running, or riding.

"We’ll be observing social distancing whilst doing this and making use of our gardens, homes, indoor trainers, and our one form of outdoor exercise per day.

"Please help support this amazing local charity and ensure they are able to continue providing their much needed work."

Bridgnorth health workers took on the challenge after the hospice reported losses of £100,000 a week throughout the coronavirus pandemic, warning its loyal supporters that the pandemic will have lingering effects on the way it runs its shops.

Pre-pandemic anything that could not be sold in its shops was bought by a licensed company which then resold or recycled it, so the charity was still able to raise funds for care.

But the economic impact of the pandemic means the market for these ‘resaleable goods’, as they are known in the charity retail sector, has dramatically changed.

Caring for families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, the hospice usually raises more than £1 million a year from its network of 28 shops.

To support the medical practice and donate, visit justgiving.com/team/Bridgnorth-medial-practice