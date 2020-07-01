'It brought the hairs up on the back of my neck': Bridgnorth gardener creates stunning NHS tribute

It took nearly 400 flowers and weeks of planting for green-fingered Graham Tranter to prepare the ground and arrange the display in his garden in Glazeley, near Bridgnorth.

The 76-year-old, who has held numerous Guinness World Records for his gardening efforts, usually grows cabbages, potatoes and onions using the space, but decided to put the root vegetables on hold to show his appreciation for those on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

Graham Tranter planted nearly 400 flowers to create his 40ft-wide NHS tribute

Graham said: "It brought the hairs up on the back of my neck when I saw it from above for the first time.

"After all we've been through with this epidemic and having seen the NHS giving their all to the cause, I had a vision of doing something like this.

"It's unbelievable how well it's actually worked out. I didn't use lines or anything like that, I just did it how I thought and it seems to have turned out well."

Having learned his trade from his mother, Graham planted a mixture of red, white and pink geraniums, along with blue lobelia to spell out the 40ft-wide message, which, using a heart symbol, reads 'I Love the NHS'.

Graham added: "My mum was a good gardener and I used to follow her around and started planting.

"I'll keep this display until the end. I'm going out there every day to weed it and make sure everything's okay – it seems to be filling out better by the day.

"I wanted to show this off to Shropshire and give the county's NHS workers a boost, which I hope it will."

