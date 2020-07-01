Bridgnorth shoppers welcomed back with new banners and street furniture

Bridgnorth will be rife with welcome when the messages are hung over the clock tower, on the town hall, along Severn Park and on the bypass bridge.

The idea was put forward by West ward representative councillor Sarah Stevens and Sally Themans, of the Love Bridgnorth campaign, as a way of welcoming people back to the town following the ease of lockdown restrictions.

The banners are expected to contain a message of welcome while highlighting the achievement of winning the large market town category of the Great British High Street (GBHS) awards.

Using the leftover prize money from the competition in 2016, the project is also looking at revamping street furniture, replacing signage and adding bins.

Working with AMD Promotions to create the banners, councillor Stevens said they hope to have at least two in place by the weekend.

"The idea was that we wanted to get them up in time for hospitality reopening," said councillor Stevens. "I think at least two will be up by then, as the other two require permission from Shropshire Council.

"Having spoken to our town clerk and outdoor & properties manager, we agreed Severn Park could do with a new sign so we also plan on replacing that – it's looking quite tired and we're in talks with a company about creating one to incorporate our GBHS win also.

"We've got about £2,500 left of the £5,000 prize money so we're looking at repainting and sprucing up all of the Bridgnorth Town Council bins in the town colours, adding some GBHS decals to them as well as purchasing more dog poo bins with what's left."

Sally Themans added: "After a prolonged period of closure it's great news that non-essential and now the hospitality sector is able to open.

"We'd been looking at various ways to bolster trade and we also thought it would be a really positive thing to welcome people back to Bridgnorth and remind them just how good our high street is."

She added: "Retailers have done a brilliant job serving the community and now the best way we can help ourselves is to support the local economy and our wonderful traders."