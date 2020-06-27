Menu

Man charged after police officer hurt in crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A male motorist has been charged after a police officer was hurt in a crash with a car that then collided with a second police vehicle.

The crash scene. Pic: @OPUShropshire

West Mercia Police said the car driver had now been charged with several offences following an alleged incident on the A458 at Muckley Cross between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock on Thursday afternoon.

The officer on the bike was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured during the collision which happened at 3.30pm.

Damaged police car. Pic: @OPUShropshire

The force's Operational Policing Unit posted on social media network Twitter: "The male who collided with a police motorcyclist and then with one of our cars during a pursuit near Much Wenlock has been charged and remanded for multiple offences.

"Tactical contact was made to bring the pursuit with the cloned vehicle to an end."

The road was closed for more than two hours as a result.

