Man charged after police officer hurt in crash

West Mercia Police said the car driver had now been charged with several offences following an alleged incident on the A458 at Muckley Cross between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock on Thursday afternoon.

The officer on the bike was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured during the collision which happened at 3.30pm.

Damaged police car. Pic: @OPUShropshire

The force's Operational Policing Unit posted on social media network Twitter: "The male who collided with a police motorcyclist and then with one of our cars during a pursuit near Much Wenlock has been charged and remanded for multiple offences.

"Tactical contact was made to bring the pursuit with the cloned vehicle to an end."

The road was closed for more than two hours as a result.