Police officer reversed over by vehicle which hit them in Shropshire
A police officer was reportedly hit by a vehicle which then reversed back over them this afternoon.
The incident took place in the Bridgnorth area today and it is understood that officers are currently at the scene.
A member of the public reported that an officer on a motorbike was involved in a crash with a vehicle, which then reversed over the officer.
A source at West Mercia Police confirmed it had happened but could not confirm when or where the incident took place.
Meanwhile a West Mercia Police Twitter account reported an accident at the A458 near Muckley Cross, between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, shortly before 6pm.
