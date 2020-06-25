Police officer reversed over by vehicle which hit them in Shropshire

The incident took place in the Bridgnorth area today and it is understood that officers are currently at the scene.

A member of the public reported that an officer on a motorbike was involved in a crash with a vehicle, which then reversed over the officer.

A source at West Mercia Police confirmed it had happened but could not confirm when or where the incident took place.

Meanwhile a West Mercia Police Twitter account reported an accident at the A458 near Muckley Cross, between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, shortly before 6pm.