Shropshire's Dan overcomes injury for solo marathon bid

Dan Westall, of Coalbrookdale, was due to run the equivalent distance alone and bare foot last month, but picked up an injury which has delayed his run.

He will be running on Thursday (25) in aid of the Shropshire charity Friends of Conakry Refugee School after already launching an online appeal which has so far raised almost £1,300.

Dan says: "First I would like to thank all who have donated so far. As you know the Bridgnorth Marathon has been cancelled and I ended up with a small injury.

"But now I'm back and ready to go. I will be running the route on June 25, setting off around 9am. A slight change to the original plan is that I will now be wearing shoes. This is because of my knee injury - and I want protect it on the hard surfaces.

"I'm feeling very excited for this little run 26.2 miles and I'm hoping for lovely weather."

The proceeds will go to the Conakry Refugee School in Guinea where staff are struggling even more than normal due to the coronavirus lockdown in the west African state.

To support Dan’s marathon run and the school donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-westall1?