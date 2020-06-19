Much Wenlock's Holy Trinity Church reopening for prayers only

The building's Lady Chapel is being used for private prayer for up to five visitors at a time, unless worshippers are a family group.

It will be open today from 10am-2pm. Candles and prayer slips have been removed and visitors will be signposted to an online prayer facility instead.

Initially the worship centre will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at varying times and under social distancing conditions.

Signs with the guidelines have been installed for worshippers.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Private prayer times will be subject to change depending on public need and the number volunteers available.

Vicar the Rev Matthew Stafford said: "We have introduced a one-way system of entry and exit and cordoned off those areas of the church that would not be accessible to the public such as the sanctuary, baptistery and the area around the organ.

Advertising

"The organ will only be accessible to the director of music.

"The toilet is out of bounds apart from those acting as stewards. Tape has been sourced both for cordoning off areas not accessible to the public and for the floor that has been marked out with two-metre spacing strips."

A hand sanitising station has been set up at the west door.

All covered seating in the Lady Chapel has been removed and four metal chairs plus the Bishops Chair have been placed there for safe seating.

Only five people will be permitted into the church at any given time, unless they are a family group where the church said "an element of discretion and common sense" will need to be used.

A full list of opening times across the Wenlock Group of Parishes can be found at wenlockchurches.co.uk