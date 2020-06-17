Menu

Advertising

Gold wedding ring found in Bridgnorth

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A supermarket worker in Bridgnorth is hoping to find the owner of a lost wedding ring.

The ring was found in Bridgnorth

The gold ring was handed into Sainsbury's in Whitburn Street having been found nearby.

It features a small engraving and member of staff Carol Williams is now hoping to track down the owner to return the treasured item.

The ring was found in Bridgnorth

Carol said: "I have in my possession a gold wedding ring that has been handed in as lost property.

"If items are not claimed after a certain period I normally pass them on to a local charity shop but I decided that this was far too precious to do this.

"The ring has a personal inscription inside it and also some letters so it’s quite distinguishable. I have advertised it in on many social media sites hoping to find it’s rightful owner."

Anyone with information can contact Carol on 07944583307.

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News