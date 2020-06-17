Gold wedding ring found in Bridgnorth

The gold ring was handed into Sainsbury's in Whitburn Street having been found nearby.

It features a small engraving and member of staff Carol Williams is now hoping to track down the owner to return the treasured item.

The ring was found in Bridgnorth

Carol said: "I have in my possession a gold wedding ring that has been handed in as lost property.

"If items are not claimed after a certain period I normally pass them on to a local charity shop but I decided that this was far too precious to do this.

"The ring has a personal inscription inside it and also some letters so it’s quite distinguishable. I have advertised it in on many social media sites hoping to find it’s rightful owner."

Anyone with information can contact Carol on 07944583307.