Advertising
Gold wedding ring found in Bridgnorth
A supermarket worker in Bridgnorth is hoping to find the owner of a lost wedding ring.
The gold ring was handed into Sainsbury's in Whitburn Street having been found nearby.
It features a small engraving and member of staff Carol Williams is now hoping to track down the owner to return the treasured item.
Carol said: "I have in my possession a gold wedding ring that has been handed in as lost property.
"If items are not claimed after a certain period I normally pass them on to a local charity shop but I decided that this was far too precious to do this.
"The ring has a personal inscription inside it and also some letters so it’s quite distinguishable. I have advertised it in on many social media sites hoping to find it’s rightful owner."
Anyone with information can contact Carol on 07944583307.
Most Read
New housing bid in Bridgnorth 'raises questions' over plans to build hundreds of homes on green belt
Advertising
Login or Register to comment