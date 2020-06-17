Alien drawing contest is out of this world

Sarah Isaacs, from Bridgnorth, is the author of the Derek the Alien series about an extraterrestrial that goes on adventures.

Now she is looking for youngsters to draw a friend for Derek as part of a competition in collaboration with Alfie Moon Designs, also from Bridgnorth. It has been set up for Indie Author Week.

Sarah, who has previously received a letter from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanking her for a book she sent to them, said: "Alfie Moon Designs asked me to collaborate with them and we now have a competition open to children during Indie Author Week. They have to draw an alien friend for Derek. The winners receive signed books from me, personalised t-shirts with Derek the Alien on and wall art too. They will also have their own designs made into wall art."

So far Sarah has penned two Derek the Alien books. The first, Derek the Alien and the Orange Jelly Planet, features the title character zooming off into the night sky in his rocket after seeing a bright orange light. The second book, Derek the Alien and the Raspberry Milkshake Sky involves a grocery disaster as a spacecraft whizzes past his new home planet.

Sarah, who has also taught drama and directed plays in theatre, wrote her first poem aged six and has loved writing for as long as she can remember. She also does school visits to inspire young writers.

Drawings can be photographed or scanned and should be emailed to info@alfiemoondesigns.co.uk. Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Sunday. Winners will be notified next week.