Crews attend house fire in Bridgnorth

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Firefighters attended a house fire in Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 2.27am to Apley Park. Nobody was hurt.

Two fire appliances were sent from Telford as well as operations and fire investigation officers. Police were also at the scene of the incident.

The incident involved three small patches of fire and were out when Shropshire Fire and Rescue officer arrived at the scene. Crews left Apley Park at around 2.50am.

