Retired 75-year-old from Bridgnorth cycles to summit of Mount Everest in support of NHS

John Hart, of High Town in Bridgnorth, took up the challenge, which was set by family friend and international triathlete Sam Proctor, benefitting NHS charities throughout the country.

In affiliation with Torq Fitness, the challenge saw John cover 210km – the same distance from sea level to the summit of Everest while travelling in a straight line at the gradient of the steepest Tour de France climb.

Now retired, the former education officer, who lives in East Castle Street with his wife Jennie, gave up running three years ago before finding a like-minded group of cyclists. With a target of 14 days, he completed his Everest challenge in 11 before finishing with a distance of 259km.

Having mapped out his route, he cycled a mixture of undulating country lanes and paths based on the old railway line to Ironbridge.

He said: "I took up regular riding with a group I met as a result of a Bridgnorth Journal article I read last year, and I love being out in our glorious countryside.

"I would encourage anyone to have a go at Everest and if they succeed, to let Torq Fitness know and then their name will be logged as an NHS cycling hero."

Jennie Hart added: "John very much enjoyed meeting this challenge.

"Our daughter-in-law, Sasha, told him about it having set it up to support a friend in Lincolnshire, an international triathlete who completed the challenge in a single day.

"John’s ambitions were more modest, but he cycled the 210km in 11 days and went on to finish on 259km.

"He told me how much he’d enjoyed it and of how local habitual and born-again cyclists might want to use their lockdown cycle rides to support NHS charities as well."