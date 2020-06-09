Antiques centre gets a diamond polish

John Ridgway, who owns the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, has decorated the former mill and fixed floors damaged by the floods earlier this year.

“When the river rose in February the resulting floods damaged our floors thanks to the salt deposits,” explained Mr Ridgway.

“As we have been closed since restrictions were announced, I made use of the time by painting the building’s interior and repairing the floors.

“I had to hire a diamond floor grinder to grind the floor smooth and then apply a chemical coating to prevent further water damage.”

He added: “The floors will look really good by the time the Old Mill opens for business later this month.”

The Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, Bridgnorth is set to open its doors again on June 14.