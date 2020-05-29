Planned Tasley garden village could include doctors' surgery

Taylor Wimpey's plans for a 1,050-home development at Tasley were discussed in an online 'webinar' this week.

Jonathan Burns and Zoe Curnow led the presentation and took questions afterwards.

Mr Burns said that the company's preference would have been for a physical consultation event discussing the plans but that the coronavirus lockdown means that will likely not be possible "in the next couple of months".

The plans for Tasley, including up to 1,050 homes and at least 16 hectares of employment land by 2038, will be guided by the outcomes of Shropshire Council's ongoing local plan review process.

Mr Burns said: "In terms of timetables for this scheme, it largely will be reliant on the local plan review timetables."

He said that many of the details of the plans will become clear at the stage of a planning application being submitted, but the site will include a new primary school, a local centre, a country park and some form of healthcare facility for the people living on the site and nearby.

An online public consultation on Taylor Wimpey's development is underway and will run until Wednesday, June 3.

Learn more on Taylor Wimpey's website or by emailing tasleygarden@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.