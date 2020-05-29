Fusion restaurant dishes up support amid pandemic

Staff at Eurasia in Bridgnorth have been collecting food for the town's food bank as well as delivering meals to NHS workers at Bridgnorth Community Hospital.

Takeaway meals were provided for two families registered with the food bank, delivered by volunteers Rachel Connelly and Charlotte Round.

Liz Bird, manager of Bridgnorth Food Bank, said: "If anyone needs help with claiming benefits, housing, debt, financial problems or food during this very difficult time, please contact your housing provider, Shropshire Council, social worker or the CAB for immediate assistance. Through this route, you may then secure a referral to the food bank and for other support you require. There is support out there and it’s sometimes plucking up the courage to ring or email to set the ball rolling."

Councillor Julia Buckley thanked the volunteers for pitching in to deliver the donations. She said: "What a great network of volunteers we have unearthed in every street of our town. These tireless volunteers respond - sometimes immediately - to requests from all corners of Bridgnorth and beyond. They are incredibly kind and patient. I've seen requests for supermarket shopping, prescriptions, dog-walking, parcel- posting, weekly phone chats, topping up electric cards, and walking at a distance with an elderly gentleman to ensure his balance. All support is free, local and provided by registered volunteers, local to your address."

Bridgnorth Food Bank is open every Monday morning 10.30am to 12.30pm at 7 West Castle Street, WV16 4AB. To phone call 0796028550 or email contactus@bridgnorthfoodbank.co.uk

The Covid-Mutual Aid volunteer group can be contacted on 01902 802091.