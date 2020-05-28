Menu

'Stay Out Of The Water!' - Emergency crews scramble to Bridgnorth to find people playing in River Severn

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News

Firefighters have issued a warning to "Stay out of the water!" after emergency services rushed to reports of two people in distress.

An air ambulance went to Low Town in Bridgnorth after reports of two people in distress in the water

Multiple fire engines, a rescue boat, three police officers, three ambulances and a heli-med scrambled to Low Town in Bridgnorth this afternoon after reports that two people were in trouble in the River Severn.

As crews carried out a frantic search they saw several people in the water, before eventually finding two females on Friars Playing Fields who had made it out of the water after getting into difficulty.

Bridgnorth Fire Station put out a statement saying: "We have just been called to a rescue from water in Low Town. The caller states two persons in the river in distress.

"However on arrival we located a large number of people ‘enjoying the water!’ Following a hasty search of the water by specially trained firefighters, we located two females on The Friars Field, who had been in the water.

"Clearly this is a huge drain on the available resources available as in attendance with us were: three appliances from Tweedale, two appliances and a boat from Shrewsbury, two flexi officers as well as three police officers three ambulances, one heli-med plus a second helicopter was also on route!

"We really must insist you stay out of the water! It’s dangerous!"

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

