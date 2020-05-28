Menu

Firefighters tackle Bridgnorth house blaze

By Charlotte Bentley | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Firefighters spent an hour tackling a house blaze in Bridgnorth.

Crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow attended a fire in the roof of a three-floor property in Wheathill, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet was used while extinguishing the fire. The incident support unit and a water carrier were mobilised from the stations.

Crews left the scene around an hour later, at 7pm.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

