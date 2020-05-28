Advertising
Firefighters tackle Bridgnorth house blaze
Firefighters spent an hour tackling a house blaze in Bridgnorth.
Crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow attended a fire in the roof of a three-floor property in Wheathill, at around 6pm on Wednesday.
Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet was used while extinguishing the fire. The incident support unit and a water carrier were mobilised from the stations.
Crews left the scene around an hour later, at 7pm.
