'Deliberate' fire in Bridgnorth school's forest learning area

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A "deliberate" fire has left a school's forest learning area covered in scorch marks and littered with damage.

Damage was done by a fire in Oldbury Wells School's forest area. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire

The incident happened at Oldbury Wells School this evening. Crews from Bridgnorth station made their way to the blaze after a call was made at 6.10pm.

It came shortly after they attended call to the River Severn at Low Town, where two people where reported to be in distress. It is believed the fire was started on purpose.

Bridgnorth Fire said: "We haven’t been back on station for long before being mobilised to a second incident. This time a fire located in the forest school area of a secondary school in town.

"Crews initially made their way on foot to locate two seats of fire in the woodland area. Both appear to have been deliberately started.

"They were extinguished using a Hose Reel Jet. We were also joined our colleagues from West Mercia Police."

