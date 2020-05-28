Bridgnorth Golf Club back in full swing

Having closed on March 23 in line with Government restrictions, the club was open at 8am to welcome back members, with resident professional Steve Russell taking the opening tee shot on May 13.

Mike Purnell, of the club, said: "Since reopening, there has seen an upsurge in member participation and enquiries to join.

"Golf is one of the few sports allowed by the Government as a form of exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Restrictions have been put in place that only allow single, two ball or household play in a safe and controlled environment.

"While we were on lockdown we found that without golfers, the ground staff could mow far quicker, so we were able to get on with other projects, like rebuilding the bunkers, installing new steps on the 2nd Tee and member Chris Bonsall spent his lockdown making new posh Tee Markers.

With golfers not being allowed on the course, organisers had the chance to tend to the gardens, create new tee markers, repaint the Half Way House and create new steps

"We have a wonderful team of volunteer gardeners, who have been working under social distancing rules to keep the gardens in good shape.

"Another member, Dave Palmer, has been slipping in to repaint the Half Way House, which following a new roof and some replacement flooring, by another member, Andy Baker, is looking even better than when Irene Sidaway first presented it to the club in 1997."

Bridgnorth Golf Club usually holds friendly mixed competitions, which are followed by a meal and presentation.

The club's ladies section has more than 80 members of all abilities and plays a series of friendly matches, having won the County Scratch League in 2018 and 2019.

The club also has an active Seniors Section, with 14 home and 14 away fixtures plus three senior competitions and four senior opens.

The men's teams compete in the county leagues and have had great success in the County Scratch League, Hargrove, Ken Smith and Handicap League.

The club also has a junior section and run GolfMark accredited lessons for beginners and improvers, under the Get into Golf scheme.

Mr Purnell added: "Lockdown came just as the members were being requested to pay their 2020/21 subs, but an amazing amount of members paid their subs and are now enjoying their course again.

"The club decided to adapt its trial membership so that more people could join us and enjoy the game.

"This provides three months of membership and off-peak access to the course at a relatively modest rate, and also gives key workers first choice when booking games.

"Philip Kay, the club's secretary, said he has been flat out trying to keep up with the demand and it was great to see so many new faces enjoying the sport when we reopened.

"Club professional, Steve Russell has been looking after member bookings using a new phone app which allows members to book tee times as they wish.

"He has also been able to start giving lessons again on the club’s practice ground."