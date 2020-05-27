Bridgnorth welcomes new mayor

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight was appointed town mayor at the council's Annual Meeting on Tuesday via the video conferencing application, Zoom.

The East ward representative has taken over from councillor Ron Whittle, who served two years supported by his wife and mayoress Carol before stepping in following the death in service of councillor Jean Onions.

The move was a historic one, in which a new mayor was appointed virtually for this first time for the Bridgnorth authority. A motion was also passed for the acceptance of office form to be signed at a later date, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Sarah Barlow, who chairs the town's events committee, was appointed deputy mayor.

Deputy mayor of Bridgnorth, councillor Sarah Barlow

Councillor Whittle said: "It's been an enormous privilege to serve this town for the last three years.

"First of all, the circumstances of my third term were most unfortunate. The sad passing of my colleague Jean Onions came as no great surprise, but it was a shame she could not fulfil a greater part of her mandate.

"I'd like to express my thanks to my fellow councillors and deputy for their support at what has been at times, a difficult but rewarding period.

Advertising

"Carol and I have enjoyed our time, even if the work involved has been more than anticipated.

"I hope we leave the council in better shape than at the start, but we leave at an extremely difficult time for the town.

"We hope all of our vital businesses reopen soon and can survive and thrive, and that those residents that have seen their individual circumstances torn apart are soon able to establish an even keel."

Town mayor, councillor Hurst-Knight, said: "I'd like to thank you for giving me the honour of taking on the role as town mayor.

Advertising

"Can I take this opportunity to thank the town clerk and all council staff for their hard work and effort. I'm looking forward to continuing our work. I'd like to take a moment to reflect on councillor Jean Onions, who would have been coming to the end of her term as mayor.

"I'd like to thank my dad, who encouraged me to be a councillor.

"He was town mayor in 1997 and a district and town councillor for over 22 years – I did it dad."

Councillor Hurst-Knight chose Bridgnorth Community Trust and Innage Lane Daycare Services as her chosen charities to fundraise for during her tenure.

She added: "I think we need to thank you Ron for all you've done as Bridgnorth mayor and all the support you've given me, for all your effort in raising money for charity and how you've represented the town, it's been outstanding."