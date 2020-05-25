Shropshire council thanks residents and staff after waste disposal centre reopenings

The authority reopened its five household recycling centres in Whitchurch, Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms and Oswestry on May 5.

Veolia is operating the sites with a number of restrictions in place, including a limit of one visit per day and staff being unable to help with unloading items from vehicles.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member responsible for waste management, said: “We’d like to thank residents for helping to ensure the smooth reopening of our five household recycling centres over the past two weeks, and for the patience and understanding of visitors to the centres.

“It’s important to remember that new rules are now in place to ensure that staff and visitors follow the social distancing guidance, and this means that there are likely to be queues which could be lengthy at times.

“The health and safety of site staff and visitors is our top priority, so we urge people to only visit the sites if necessary, and to ensure that they read and follow the new instructions for visitors.

“Our waste collection and recycling collection services continue to operate as normal, so we ask people to continue putting out their waste and recycling for collection, and to hold onto any other waste if at all possible.”