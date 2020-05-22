Shropshire credit union launches new secure messaging service

Just Credit Union has introduced Nivo, which is a new service that can be used for providing information when joining the credit union or applying for loans and, similarly, for providing images of documentation for identification checks and discussing any queries about accounts.

Karen Farrow, Just Credit Union's chief officer, said: “We want to give members as many options as possible to communicate securely with us, particularly during the current pandemic.

“We have therefore introduced Nivo as another alternative.

"It is an instant-messaging app for Android and iPhones, similar to the messaging apps used every day, but with extra security built in.

“The new service can be used for providing information when joining Just Credit Union or applying for loans, providing images of documentation for identification checks, and discussing any queries about accounts.

“It is a great new way to communicate with us and is additional to all our usual routes.

"Nivo is especially useful for sharing the personal information we require to get members set up as well as for sensitive conversations about payments, banking detail, and transaction requests.”

She added: “The app is easy to download and set up and a link can be found on our website justcreditunion.org

"Members can then use the app whenever it suits them and we will deal with the enquiries during our office hours.”