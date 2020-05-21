Shropshire restaurants in for spicy night for charity

The Himalaya Tandoori in Bridgnorth, Lee Cross Tandoori in Shrewsbury and Simla Tandoori Restaurant in Oswestry getting ready for The Big Curry Night In – an opportunity for the UK to come together under lockdown and enjoy the one of nation’s favourite dishes while helping feed thousands of people in South Asia.

​From today through to Sunday, hundreds of restaurants and takeaways around the country will help to support the British Asian Trust’s appeal to raise funds to help feed families in South Asia who have lost their daily paid work due to the Covid-19 crisis and as a result have lost their ability to buy food.

The restaurants are asking customers to donate £1 when ordering a takeaway meal in support of the appeal, and hopes to make a difference to hundreds of families in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka giving them the chance to buy food and essential items for another month.

Founded by The Prince of Wales, The British Asian Trust has helped more than five-million people in South Asia in the fields of education, livelihoods, anti-trafficking and mental health.