Developers "confident" garden village near Bridgnorth is best suited despite rival option

The Stanmore Consortium said its plans to build 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site on green belt land in Stanmore would provide a more "sustainable solution" to the county's housing need compared to recent proposals put forward by Taylor Wimpey to build in Tasley.

The Tasley Garden Village would comprise 1,050 homes and a business site of at least 16 hectares on agricultural land south of the A458 and west of the B4364 Ludlow Road.

Both options are being considered by Shropshire Council as part of its Local Plan Review, with a decision set to be made at a cabinet meeting in July.

A spokesperson for the Stanmore Consortium, which is made up of Apley Estates, Stanmore Properties and other local landowners, said: "The decision on which sites are taken forward across the county is one for Shropshire Council as part of the Local Plan process and we will await the outcome of this.

"We remain confident our vision for Stanmore presents the best and most sustainable solution for Bridgnorth and the surrounding area."

A large section of green belt surrounding the Stanmore site is also being earmarked by the consortium for a further 650 homes after 2036.

The consortium has also stated 2,000 jobs will be created, and confirmed they will be delivered up to and after 2036.

In Tasley, Taylor Wimpey also wants to build an additional primary school, a community centre and create a country park, as well as set aside land for further development post 2038.

Consultations on each proposal have taken place. Plans in Stanmore have been met with fierce opposition from campaigners, who said development would increase flood risk and not prove sustainable for the area.

As a result, the consortium dropped Stanmore Country Park from its plans after consulting residents in the area.

Taylor Wimpey's consultation on its plans for Tasley is ongoing.