Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival cancelled

Organisers of Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival said even if lockdown restrictions were relaxed, they would not have enough time to ensure the safety of performers, staff and audience members.

As a result, they made the "difficult" decided to cancel the event, which was due to take place from August 26 to 31.

A statement from festival organisers said: "Along with other festivals Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival has had to make the difficult to decision to take a year off.

"Even if social distancing rules are relaxed before the festival, there would not be enough time to organise the festival whilst ensuring the safety of our fantastic performers, volunteers and our brilliant audiences.

"Never fear, the festival team are committed to bringing some entertainment as soon as it is safe to do so and have already been talking to pubs across Bridgnorth, about planning a weekend spectacular mini-festival as soon as we can.

"We thank all our sponsors, performers and volunteers who continue to support Bridgnorth Festival and we look forward to a fantastic comeback in 2021."