Shropshire children encouraged to gain arts qualification from home

Shropshire Libraries’ Arts Award is a set of qualifications for children and young people that gets them involved in, and excited about, the arts and culture.

Once completed, children are awarded a certificate from Trinity College London, which manages Arts Award in association with Arts Council England.

To support children’s continued learning and engagement in the arts, Shropshire Libraries is offering the opportunity to work towards Arts Award Discover and Explore from home.

The Discover level qualification is designed for children aged between five and nine, and Explore level seven to 11; although any young person up to the age of 25 can take part.

Participants will create online portfolios through a secure web platform which will show evidence they have taken part in art activities, found out about artists and their work and shared with others what they have learned and enjoyed.

Explore participants will also create a piece of art.

To support the qualification, Shropshire Libraries Arts Award team have put together a package highlighting relevant e-books, e-magazines and arts and cultural websites.

A highlight of this package are links to local arts and cultural organisations such as Shropshire Museums, which has created a selection of short videos and worksheets featuring objects and artworks held in the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery collection.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Shropshire Libraries are very keen to extend their 'Libraries from Home' offer.

"While everyone is spending more time at home than usual, Arts Award is a great way to occupy the mind and try something new.

"Encouraging children to take part in Arts Award at any level is helping to explore the creative side of learning, benefitting their wellbeing as well as contributing to their education.

"Receiving a certificate from Trinity College London is an added bonus.”

To find out more email artsaward@shropshire.gov.uk and visit www.artsaward.org.uk