Advertising
Caravan destroyed by fire near Bridgnorth
A caravan was destroyed by fire in a village near Bridgnorth last night.
The fire service was called to Billingsley at around 8.50pm.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth and a fire investigations officer was in attendance.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire and check for hot spots. Firefighters left the scene at around 9.50pm.
Most Read
Coronavirus: Police increase patrols after lockdown breaches in Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Much Wenlock
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.