Caravan destroyed by fire near Bridgnorth

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A caravan was destroyed by fire in a village near Bridgnorth last night.

The fire service was called to Billingsley at around 8.50pm.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth and a fire investigations officer was in attendance.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire and check for hot spots. Firefighters left the scene at around 9.50pm.

