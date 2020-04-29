Village stalwart ditches 80th birthday presents and raises £400 for community first responders

Beryl Hughes did not receive a single present at her 80th birthday party, but instead asked for donations and managed to raise £400 for Alveley Community First Responders.

Taking place on March 7, her event at The Three Horseshoes was one of the last before the UK entered lockdown a few weeks later, making the donation even more crucial to the voluntary organisation.

Beryl, a former horticulturalist from Alveley who worked for David Austin Roses in Albrighton and Worfield Plants, said she wanted a year without the "usual box of chocolates".

"The first responders don't get paid for what they do and everything they carry with them, they have to pay for," she said.

"As they are volunteers and don't get a wage or anything like that, they rely on the public to help them do such a wonderful job.

"Fortunately I haven't needed them myself but I do know a lot of people that have and they can't thank them enough – I know they're always there for me should I ever need them too.

"Elderly people don't really want much anyway. There might have been the usual box of chocolates or flowers but they're not really needed. I'd rather people give their money to a worthwhile cause."

About 20 people attended the celebration in March, with members of the responders group present to receive the donation.

Beryl, who has lived in Alveley all of her life, added: "The party itself was wonderful. We had great food and lovely service.

"I handed the money over to them on the night so everyone could be sure they knew where the money was going and it was gratefully received.

"I will definitely raise money another way again. It might be for Aveley First Responders or another group."

Alveley Community First Responder scheme is a team of volunteers trained by West Midlands Ambulance Service to provide life-saving treatment to people in in the area. Rapid response teams that react to life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest and medical trauma can help save lives.